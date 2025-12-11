Two bears rescued

BAHAWALPUR:The Wildlife Department claimed to have rescued two black bears in the Permit locality in Lodhran district on Wednesday and arrested four accused.

According to Assistant Chief Wildlife Ranger Muhammad Samiullah, these black bears were kept illegally and without valid licences. He said the action was taken based on a tip-off.

The department also claimed to have arrested four persons, however, their names had not been disclosed yet. It is learnt that legal action against the four arrested accused persons was under way.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025