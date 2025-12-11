E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Child injured in dog attack

Our Correspondent Published December 11, 2025
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SARGODHA: A five-year-old child was shifted to hospital in a critical condition after being attacked by a pet dog in the Bhalwal Medina Colony of Sargodha on Wednesday.

According to police, Adil Saif went to a shop to buy something when he was attacked by a dog.

The police registered a case against the owners on the complaint of the child’s father.

DEATH SENTENCE: An additional sessions judge awarded the death sentence to the main accused and life imprisonment along with a fine to a co-accused in a murder case.

The Jhawarian Police station registered a case for the murder of one Shahid Iqbal in the Jhawarian area of Sargodha in 2023.

The judge sentenced main accused Rab Nawaz to death and co-accused Imran to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs8.8m.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025

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