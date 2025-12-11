Family protests for recovery of ‘kidnapped’ girl

BAHAWALPUR: Parents and relatives of a 13-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped a day earlier held a protest outside the Bahawalpur Cantonment Police Station for the recovery of the teenager on Wednesday.

As per details, 8th class student Ayesha did not return home from the MC Girls High School Chah Fateh Khan, Bahawalpur on Tuesday. Her family held a demonstration outside the police station and said that despite the passage of 24 hours, police had failed to recover her. They demanded her immediate recovery and the arrest of her ‘kidnappers’.

Police PRO Shehzad Manzoor told Dawn that the Bahawalpur Cantonment Police had registered an FIR on the complaint of her father Muhammad Yassen. He claimed that the police were making efforts to trace her.

TEACHER REMOVED: A private college in Lodhran has removed its teacher for allegedly torturing three students after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

According to details, the video showed a teacher mercilessly torturing three students clad in college uniform using a heavy wooden club.

Taking notice of the incident, Lodhran Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ashraf directed the Lodhran deputy director colleges to conduct an inquiry into the incident and take action against the responsible college teacher and management.

A handout on Wednesday said that the deputy director colleges had probed the case and the college management had removed the teacher identified as Ahsan Shah from service. The deputy director colleges further warned the college management of strict action if any such incident was reported in the future, it added.

STATE LAND RETRIEVED: The Bahawalpur Forest department claimed to have retrieved over eight hundred acres of government land in the Lal Sohanra National Park from alleged land grabbers.

Talking to Dawn, Divisional Commissioner Musarrat Jabean said that an operation was launched by the forest department with the help of heavy machinery to retrieve state land from grabbers on the instructions of Punjab’s senior minister Maryam Aurengzeb.

She said that during the operation, illegally built structures and other installations were demolished. She said that the alleged grabbers were illegally squatting eight hundred acres of state land for several years. They had been illegally ploughing the land with the alleged connivance of forest department officials, she added.

She said that cases would be lodged against the alleged land grabbers and their patrons in the forest department.

ECL: Justice Ali Zia Bajwa of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan Bench has asked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit the reason of putting the name of PTI’s MNA from Vehari Aisha Jatt on the exit control list (ECL) and submit a report in the next hearing.

In her writ petition, Petitioner Aisha Jatt submitted that she wanted to travel for Umrah, however, her name along with her sister’s name had been put on the ECL, due to which she could not go for Umrah.

The court asked Additional Attorney General Akhtar Lodhi to enquire from concerned officials as to why the petitioner was not being allowed to proceed for Umrah.

Petitioner’s counsel Sheikh Jamshed Hayat submitted that his client was an elected MNA and was a patriotic Pakistani and her name should be deleted from the list.

The FIA officials told the court that the name of her sister Ms Arifa Jatt had been removed from the ECL.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025