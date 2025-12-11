Spectre of Salah still hangs over Liverpool despite win over Inter

MILAN: The shadow of Mohamed Salah’s bust-up with Liverpool hung over the team as they faced Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday and the Egyptian forward’s situation looks a long way from being resolved after they managed just fine without him and eked out a narrow 1-0 win.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored a late penalty as Liverpool snapped Inter’s 18-game unbeaten home run in Europe despite the absence of Salah, who was left out of the squad after his extraordinary public criticism of manager Arne Slot after the disappointing draw with Leeds United in the Premier League last week.

Chelsea slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Atalanta and Jules Kounde scored a brace as Barcelona came from behind to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1. Bayern Munich also had to fight back to claim a 3-1 home win against Sporting Lisbon, while Atletico Madrid defeated PSV Eindhoven 3-2.

Elsewhere, Monaco beat Galatasaray 1-0, Tottenham Hotspu claimed a 3-0 win against Slavia Prague, Union St Gilloise had two goals disallowed in a 3-2 defeat to Olympique Marseille and Olympiacos beat Kairat Almaty 1-0.

With regular penalty taker Salah out of the squad, Szoboszlai stepped up instead and drilled his spot-kick past Yann Sommer two minutes from time at the San Siro after Alessandro Bastoni was punished for tugging the shirt of substitute Florian Wirtz, clinching a much-needed win for the troubled Premier League champions.

With the travelling fans singing the coach’s name after the final whistle against Inter, Slot took a conciliatory line towards Salah, suggesting that the player may have spoken in the heat of the moment.

Yet he also suggested the responsibility may rest with Salah to repair the damage.

“You concede, and then a lot of things are being said. Normally, that affects players as well, because he’s been so influential for the club and the players, so it’s never nice when something happens to their team-mates,” Slot said.

“Everyone makes mistakes in life, but does the player know he’s made a mistake? Should the initiative [to make things right] come from him or me? That’s another question,” he added.

Liverpool have one more Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion before Salah departs to play with Egypt in the African Cup of Nations on Dec 15.

Salah is the third-highest scorer in Liverpool’s history behind Ian Rush and Roger Hunt with 250 goals in all competitions and defender Andy Robertson said he hoped the Egyptian’s time at the club was not over.

“That’ll be up to other people. It’s not up to me, but I love playing with Mo Salah, and I hope to continue to play with him,” the 31-year-old said.

Crowned Premier League champions under Slot last season with Salah contributing 34 goals and 18 assists in 52 games across all competitions, Liverpool have struggled to find their best form so far this term, but Tuesday’s win might give them some breathing-room.

The victory, coming after a run of one win in six games in all competitions for Slot’s under-pressure team, moved Liverpool up to eighth and is now back in contention for a direct spot in the round of 16. Inter dropped to fifth.

“We know we’re in not the best moment, we know the results haven’t been good enough, we know the performances haven’t been good enough. So it’s important that this club is in the Champions League, and then when you are you have to compete in it,” Robertson said.

“The supporters expect us to go far in it [the Champions League], so we need to up our performances to get through and then to hopefully build momentum, so it was a huge result for all of us.”

MUNICH: Bayern Munich’s Lennart Karl (L) scores during the Champions League match against Sporting Lisbon at the Allianz Arena.—Reuters

CHELSEA LOSE IN ITALY

Chelsea were beaten in the Champions League for the first time in nearly three months despite taking a first-half lead when Joao Pedro poked in a cross from Reece James at Atalanta.

Gianluca Scamacca headed Atalanta level after half-time and Charles De Ketelaere, who set up the equaliser, smashed in the winner for the Bergamo-based side on 83 minutes with shot that Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez got a hand to but couldn’t keep out.

“We need to learn. We’re disappointed but we have to be focused on the next game,” Joao Pedro told TNT Sports. “In the Champions League, if you concede one goal, and then another [soon], it is difficult to come back.”

Atalanta are third with 13 points, two adrift of leaders Arsenal and Bayern Munich, while Chelsea dropped down to 11th place.

BAYERN RALLY

Bayern bounced back from a loss to Arsenal last month and, with the win against Sporting, have at least secured a place in the play-off for the last 16.

Hosts Bayern fell behind to a Joshua Kimmich own-goal in the second half but Serge Gnabry and 17-year-old Lennart Karl led the fightback.

Gnabry swept in a corner from close range to equalise and Karl fired Bayern ahead as he controlled a pass and shot past Sporting goalkeeper Rui Silva from a tight angle. Jonathan Tah bagged a third to seal the win.

“It was an intense game. We didn’t reward ourselves in the first half,” Karl told DAZN. “Playing in the Champions League at 17 is something special for me. I’m proud of myself and proud of the team. Everything came together for the goal.”

KOUNDE SCORES TWICE

Jules Kounde emerged as the unlikely hero for Barcelona as the France defender scored a pair of headers in their victory over Frankfurt.

Ansgar Knauff sent the visitors into a surprise lead but Kounde’s brace early in the second half swung the game in favour of Barca in their first Champions League match at Camp Nou since 2022.

“Three points that are very important. It was a very difficult game, they defended very deep but we were in control and were capable of creating opportunities,” coach Hansi Flick told Movistar.

Barcelona are 14th, while Frankfurt are 30th and currently out of the qualification zone for the knock-out stage.

“We will fight until the very end. As long as it’s still possible, we will do everything to score points,” Frankfurt midfielder Mario Gotze said.

SPURS CRUISE

Tottenham eased to a home win against Slavia courtesy of penalties from Mohammed Kudus and Xavi Simons after David Zima’s 26th-minute own-goal in north London. Spurs climbed up to ninth and sit just a point behind Liverpool.

Mason Greenwood struck twice as Marseille held on to beat Union in Brussels, while Folarin Balogun scored the only goal as Monaco edged Galatasaray.

Julian Alvarez scored for the ninth time in his last nine league-phase appearances to lead Atletico to a come-from-behind win at PSV.

Olympiacos earned their first win of the competition as Gelson Martins was on target away to Kairat, who have just one point in their debut campaign.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025