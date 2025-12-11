Saqib, Mikayil star

LAHORE: Saqib Khan Khakwani struck four times with Raja Mikayil Sami scoring the other three goals as FG/Asean edged Diamond Paints 7-6 in a nil-biting clash of the 13th Corps Commander Polo Cup at the Jinnah Polo Fields here on Wednesday.

The duo’s efforts undid the efforts of Raja Jalal Arsalan, who scored four times for Diamond Paints.

In other matches, five goals by Iranian Amirreza Behboudi saw Newage Cables to an 8-5 victory against Master Paints while Rijas/Sheikhoo crushed FG/Din 8-2.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025