Swedish embassy hosts Lucia Festival

ISLAMABAD: The Swedish embassy hosted its cultural ‘Lucia Festival’ on Wednesday evening, bringing one of Sweden’s most cherished traditions to Pakistan.

Celebrating the festival of light and culture, the event marked the beginning of the festive season with music, candles, and the timeless spirit of hope and togetherness.

Rooted in over 400 years of history, the Lucia tradition held a special place in Swedish hearts and culture as it celebrates the arrival of light in the darkest time of the year. Each December, processions of candle-bearing singers dressed in white gently ushered in light.

The custom, linked to Saint Lucia’s Day, symbolised warmth, hope and peace and the triumph of light over darkness.

The highlight of the evening was the Lucia procession, where participants from the wider Swedish and Nordic community sang traditional Swedish songs while carrying candles, creating a warm and festive atmosphere.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador of Sweden to Pakistan Alexandra Berg von Linde said: “Lucia is more than a tradition. It is a reminder of the light we can bring to one another, especially in challenging times. By sharing this celebration with our friends in Pakistan, we hope to offer a glimpse into Swedish culture, where community, openness, and compassion are at the heart of society. I am thankful for the friendships and goodwill that continue to grow between our communities.”

This year’s celebration also featured the “Sweden in General, Sverige A-O” exhibition, giving guests an opportunity to explore everyday life in Sweden through the Swedish alphabet.

The exhibition contained striking visuals and stories and touched on themes reaching from innovation and equality to nature, education, and design, highlighting the country’s values and culture.

The evening concluded with Swedish seasonal treats including delicious saffron buns, gingerbread cookies, traditional meatballs and other delicacies, giving everyone a true taste of Sweden.

Organisers said by celebrating Lucia in Islamabad, the Embassy hoped to share a piece of Swedish culture and create opportunities for communities to connect, build friendships, and deepen cultural understanding.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025