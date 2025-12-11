Cycling club to be established in Pakistan Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to promote cycling culture among schools and college students, Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) is all set to establish a cycling club at Pakistan Sports Complex with 300 sports bicycle. The cycles will reach Islamabad from China in the next two weeks.

“As many as 300 sports cycles are arriving in two weeks to kick start a cycling club for boys and girls by the first week of January; we’ll be pedaling towards a healthier lifestyle together,” said IPC Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani.

Speaking to Dawn, he said the cycling club would be established at the PSB in collaboration with the Pakistan Cycling Federation.

“All schools and college students up to Intermediate level will be provided free training and cycles for cycle race, which we will conduct on a weekly basis,” he said.

300 sports cycles arriving in two weeks from China; cycles to be provided to students for pedaling free of cost

To a query, the secretary said cycles were procured by the IPC from its own fund from China and within two weeks, they will arrive in Islamabad.

“Cycles will remain the property of IPC/PSB and we will provide students for pedaling free of cost,” he said.

It is relevant to note here that cycling has become a dying culture in Islamabad due to lack of interest of the government and others departments. CDA in the past made attempts to revive this project by constructing some cycling lanes, but to no avail. A couple of years ago, CDA had launched a mega project lane project to complete 374km-long dedicated tracks on various roads.

The project was started in March last year but after completion of only 500-metre-long track along Jinnah Avenue, work was halted.

In December 2023, CDA’s Development Working Party (CDA-DWP) approved the PC-I worth Rs2.8 billion under which the project was to be completed in two years.

According to PC-I, the CDA will construct designated lanes along Jinnah Avenue and Khayaban-i-Iqbal and all existing service roads and major roads in 26 residential sectors. The civic agency will also set up 150 parking lots for bicycles and e-bikes. These parking lots will be outsourced and private firms will offer e-bikes to citizens on rent to ply them on the designated tracks.

The PC-I stated that the project had been initiated in order to reduce carbon emissions and promote cycling in the federal capital. The CDA said only 2.73 per cent of the population was above 65 years of age so the majority was young enough to make use of this project.

“For everyday mobility, a large number of capital residents rely on public transport, such as metro and vans or ride-hailing services,” the PC-I said, adding the project would facilitate people who do not own vehicles by providing them with a safe, convenient and equitable commute option”.

“The aim is to invest in building bicycle lanes on the roads of Islamabad so people can have a viable option of using bikes as a mode of transportation, rather than solely relying on cars. The intended outcome for the project is an increase in uptake of cycling, reduce reliance on cars, GHG [greenhouse gases] emissions from vehicles, resulting in a sustainable, eco-friendly and equitable transportation system in Islamabad, the PC-I read.

It said the project also aimed to introduce e-bikes and mopeds and encourage the use of e-bikes by micro-mobility users, such as food delivery services. It relates closely to Sustainable Development Goal 13 (climate action) by decreasing carbon emissions, improving air quality and mitigating climate change and SDG 11 (sustainable cities and communities) by investing in safe, inclusive and sustainable urban development.

The PC-I stated that Islamabad was an ideal site and the first city in Pakistan with the ideal conditions for setting up cycling infrastructure. The project aims to build ridership for cycling by emphasising the convenience, time efficiency, affordability and health benefits of commuting via cycling.

An officer of CDA said the project was not halted rather, the civic agency had stopped it for a better design.

“We are focusing on promotion of cycling in Islamabad and we have already set up a dedicated cycle lane in F-9 Park and some other parks.

“The design of mega project in question is being improved and in recent past we also got help from Asian Development Bank as well for design improvement,” he said, adding that the CDA’s management had been focusing on promotion of cycling.

“Soon we will announce our initiatives in this regard,” he added.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025