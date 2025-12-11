Foreign nationals booked for ‘assaulting’ women in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Seven foreign nationals were booked for assaulting local women and trespassing into a slum in the capital, located a kilometre away from Golra Police Station.

The case was registered under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), Section 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), on a complaint lodged by Mohammad Khan, a resident of the slum at Chora Stop near the police station. The police said the foreign nationals forcefully entered the slum, which comprises huts and began making videos of the women living there.

They also allegedly tried to forcefully take the women by luring them with money. Some residents spotted the foreigners, intercepted them and asked them to refrain from such acts. However, they allegedly engaged in a fight with the locals, during which one resident, Sikandar, sustained a head injury.

According to the FIR, “We are poor people living in slums, due to which they take undue advantage and every day they beat up our women.” It further stated that the men forcibly entered the houses and assaulted the women. A police official told Dawn that the police had traced and identified the foreign nationals and called them to the police station, along with the aggrieved party, to settle the issue.

He added that proceedings in this regard were in progress.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025