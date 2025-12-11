E-bus conductor held for malpractice

RAWALPINDI: The monitoring team of Regional Transport Authority has apprehended bus conductor of electric bus for charging money from the passengers and giving no tickets and lodged an FIR against him.

According to detail, Punjab Masstransit Authority received a complaint in this regard, and accordingly requested the RTA to proceed against the conductor. The authority deputed a team, which kept an eye on the conductor and him involved in the malpractice

One of the members of the team traveled in the bus as passenger and conducted the inspection of electric bus at Liaquat Bagh and during checking found the bus conductor charging money from the passengers but was not issuing ticket. The case had been lodged with City Police Station.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025