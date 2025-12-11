Colourful flower show kicks off in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A five-day flower exhibition kicked off at Bank Road on Wednesday, arranged by Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB).

The Bank Road pedestrian street was decorated with different colours and varieties of Chrysanthemum while people appreciated the exhibition.

RCB made special arrangements to give a beautiful look to the flower stalls with lights in the evening and at night. The chrysanthemum exhibition was inaugurated by Major General Akif Iqbal.

Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Board President and Station Commander Brigadier Ali Anjum Syed, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Cantonment Executive Officer Aamer Rashed, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Director General Kinza Murtaza, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Usman Shaukat, members of the business community, and a large number of citizens were present.

Mr Rashed, along with the relevant officers, briefed Major General Akif Iqbal about various sections of the exhibition. Folk music was also arranged, and stalls featuring handicrafts and other items were set up.

Special stalls representing all provinces of Pakistan—including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir – along with other displays showcased Pakistan’s cultural traditions, music, and handicrafts.

Thousands of colourful and rare flowers, especially chrysanthemums and other autumn blooms, are being displayed in the exhibition. The exhibition will continue on Bank Road from December 10 to December 14 and is open to families and children.

A large number of citizens attended the exhibition and showed great interest in the beautiful flower stalls. Aamer Rashed said that the five-day exhibition aims to promote environmentally friendly activities and encourage the public to appreciate and connect with nature.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025