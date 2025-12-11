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Pickup truck kills motorcyclist

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 11, 2025
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RAWALPINDI: A motorcyclist was killed in a road traffic accident in the Naseerabad area on Wednesday.

The initial police report stated that Muneeb Ur Rehman, 20, a resident of Officer Colony, was riding his motorcycle when he was hit by a pick-up truck in the Dhoke Gujran area. As a result, he was critically injured.

The injured was being transported to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) by Rescue 1122, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The van driver managed to escape from the scene. The police have been investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency’s NCB Interpol arrested a murder suspect declared a proclaimed offender from Saudi Arabia and shifted him to Islamabad International Airport.

A spokesman for FIA stated that the accused, wanted by police in a murder case by Punjab police for the past four years, was apprehended in Saudi Arabia. The accused, identified as Taimur Hassan, was arrested there and transferred to Islamabad Airport.

A case was registered against the accused under murder provisions at Saddar Police Station, Mandi Bahauddin.

He added that FIA-NCB and Interpol had issued a red notice for the arrest of the suspect. Upon arrival at the airport, the suspect was handed over to Punjab police authorities by FIA Immigration in Islamabad.

The extradition was facilitated due to close coordination between Interpol Islamabad and Interpol Riyadh.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025

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