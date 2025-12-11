Court orders Ojhri Camp land dispute parties to settle case through mediation within 3 months

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Wednesday directed the military authorities and landowners to finalise, through mediation, the decades-old dispute arising out of land acquired in the early 1980s in Shamsabad and the longstanding compensation claims linked with the Ojhri Camp incident, setting a three-month deadline for concluding the process.

Justice Jawad Hassan issued the order while hearing petitions filed by the affected parties.

The petitioners maintain that although the military acquired around 250 kanals in Shamsabad for defence purposes nearly four decades ago, the land was later converted to commercial use and the Panorama Shopping Centre was constructed on it. They contend that neither fair compensation nor the agreed settlement was ever provided.

The petitioners also reminded the court that the dispute is intertwined with claims of residents displaced after the 1988 Ojhri Camp explosion, who insist that the federal government and military authorities had acknowledged their losses but did not finalise compensation despite repeated surveys and commitments.

During the proceedings, Advocate Supreme Court Sardar Muhammad Ghazi submitted that the petition had been moved under Article 199 of the Constitution to secure an amicable resolution of disputes relating to the acquired land, particularly the determination of fair market compensation.

He said prolonged litigation had distressed the claimants, who were now willing to settle the matter outside court through structured mediation.

The court confronted the petitioners’ counsel on the maintainability of the fresh petition when the parties were already engaged in a mediation mechanism pursuant to an order dated 30 June 2025 in an earlier petition.

Advocate Ghazi acknowledged that almost 90 per cent progress had been achieved in the mediation process but said crucial aspects, particularly the finalisation of compensation rates in line with prevailing DC rates, remained unresolved.

He requested the court to direct that another meeting be convened specifically to address this.

Appearing for the respondents, Advocate Ch. Muhammad Arif Sindhu argued that the parties had previously agreed to continue mediation only if all pending writ petitions were withdrawn. However, one petition had been intentionally kept pending and the instant petition had also been filed despite that understanding.

He nevertheless conceded that there was “no objection” to convening an additional meeting to facilitate an amicable resolution.

Sindhu also highlighted the central role played by Lieutenant-General Mohammad Zafar Iqbal, Commander of the Pakistan Army Air Defence Command, who had been actively supervising and facilitating the mediation process.

Justice Hassan directed the authorities to convene a meeting to resolve the remaining issues and submit the outcome before the court. He further ordered that the entire mediation exercise be completed strictly in accordance with the law, with meetings held at a time and place convenient for the respondents.

Before concluding, the judge formally appreciated the “proactive engagement” and facilitation of the air defence commander in pursuing an amicable out-of-court settlement, observing that such efforts reflected the spirit of cooperative dispute resolution.

In 2012, the LHC had directed the Ministry of Defence to either vacate the land or compensate the owners, but the decision was never implemented, leading to continued litigation and renewed efforts for mediation.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025