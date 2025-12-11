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Employees protest Wapda ‘privatisation plan’

Bureau Report Published December 11, 2025
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PESHAWAR: All Pakistan Wapda Hydroelectric Workers Union, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter members demonstrated here on Wednesday against the government’s ‘plan’ to privatise Wapda, urging authorities to approve a service structure for contractual employees to address growing unrest among the workforce.

The demonstration was led by the union’s central and provincial leadership, including chairman Haji Mohammad Iqbal, secretary Noorul Amin Haiderzai, vice-chairman Yasir Kamran, deputy chairman Shafiullah and central chairperson Gohar Taj.

Hundreds of Wapda workers gathered outside Iqbal Labour Hall in response to the central leaders’ call, raising concerns over privatisation, rising inflation, unemployment, delays in recruitment, postponement in the approval of the service structure for lump-sum employees and the lack of salary increases for part-time staff.

Addressing the protesters, speakers said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi had earned the workers’ goodwill by holding detailed discussions a day earlier regarding recruitment of Peshawar Electric Supply Company staff and other outstanding issues. However, they alleged the government, ‘acting on the directives of IMF’, was attempting to privatise one of the country’s largest financial institutions — a move they vowed to resist.

Union leaders warned that privatisation would not only increase unemployment but also lead to further hikes in electricity prices, with adverse consequences for the national economy and low-income households. They urged the government, which claims to champion reforms and democracy, to reconsider the decision in the national interest and instead introduce reforms within Wapda.

Speakers demanded the dissolution of distribution companies and their merger back into Wapda to restore the institution’s efficiency and profitability.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025

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