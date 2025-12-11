Khyber admin sets up shelter for Afghan nationals

KHYBER: The district administration has established a 20-bed shelter at the District Headquarters Hospital in Landi Kotal for the Afghan nationals. Officials said that the night stay along with food and beverages would be provided to the stranded Afghans at the newly-established shelter.

They said that accommodation would also be provided to the local people accompanying patients to the hospital late in the night.

Officials said that they had also arranged for provision of two meals a day to all the stranded transporters, who had been waiting for the reopening of Torkham for the last two months.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025