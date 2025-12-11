QWP leader calls for joint strategy to counter terror

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the sharp rise in terrorism across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as highlighted in a recent Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) report.

In a statement issued from Watan Kor, he said the province had witnessed 1,588 terrorist attacks so far this year, compared to 670 incidents last year, averaging four to five attacks daily. He described the situation as alarming and said the surge in violence had heightened public anxiety.

Sherpao said the statistics made it clear that the entire province was on the terrorists’ radar, yet the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government lacked a coherent strategy to restore peace or ensure the safety of citizens. He alleged that the government had adopted a passive role despite the rapidly deteriorating security environment.

He said that maintaining law and order was the fundamental responsibility of the provincial government, but instead of focusing on peace, it was diverting its energies towards protest rallies for the release of “one individual”. He added that rising terrorist activities coupled with frequent drone strikes and persistent instability had created widespread fear among the public.

Sherpao noted that peace had become a distant dream for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially those living in the southern and merged districts where frustration and a sense of deprivation were growing due to the government’s indifference. He also criticised the recently convened peace jirga, calling it a symbolic exercise that failed to yield any tangible results.

He urged the government, state institutions and all stakeholders to formulate a joint strategy to address the worsening security situation and ensure full implementation of the National Action Plan.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025