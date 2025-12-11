E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Encroachments removed from Tank bazaar

Our Correspondent Published December 11, 2025
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DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The district administration Tank has conducted an anti-encroachment drive to ensure smooth flow of traffic and convenience for pedestrians in Tank’s bazaar.

According to administration officials, the operation was conducted under the provincial government’s public agenda and following special directives from the deputy commissioner Tank.

The operation was supervised by the additional assistant commissioner revenue, Faheemullah. During the drive, illegal encroachments erected in front of shops were removed, paving the way for smooth flow of traffic.

The anti-encroachment team also demolished structures occupying footpaths and public passageways.

Speaking on the occasion, the officials said that the purpose of the operation was to facilitate public movement, improve traffic flow and restore the city’s aesthetic appearance.

SEARCH, STRIKE OPERATION: The district police carried out a successful search and strike operation in the Andri and Daraki areas, leading to the arrest of a suspect and recovery of weapons.

According to the police spokesman, under the directives of Tank DPO Shabbir Hussain Shah, DSP Rural Haji Kifayat ulah Khan Mustikhel led the operation along with SHO Thana Gul Imam Samiullah Khan Barkzai and their team.

During the operation, police checked suspicious houses, vehicles, motorcycles and rickshaws and interrogated individuals. As a result, police arrested suspect Naheed Khan and recovered one pistol and five cartridges from his possession.

Police have urged the public to report any suspicious activities immediately to the relevant police station to help maintain law and order in the district.

MEASURES TAKEN TO RESOLVE PEOPLES PROBLEMS: The district administration is taking steps to extend relief to citizens by resolving their issues immediately.

As part of efforts on the directions of the deputy commissioner, the assistant commissioner Paharpur, Dr Hamid, paid a surprise visit to the Paharpur Service Delivery Centre (SDC) to review measures made for facilitating the citizens.

During the inspection, he took stock of cleanliness conditions and directed strict implementation of SOPs. He also advised the staff to maintain a polite, respectful, and dignified attitude towards public.

He warned that any misconduct, negligence, or inappropriate behaviour would not be tolerated and departmental action would be taken against violators.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025

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