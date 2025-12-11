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Institute of Kidney Diseases gets ISO certification

Bureau Report Published December 11, 2025
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PESHAWAR: The Institute of Kidney Diseases (IKD) has achieved a remarkable milestone as it has been awarded the ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certification by NQA Global Accreditation Body along with UKAS (United Kingdom Accreditation Service).

This certification is a testament to the high standards of preventive, emergency diagnostic, therapeutic, and health-related medical services provided at the IKD, according to a press release issued here.

It said that the institute is the only public sector facility where renal transplants were carried out, for which it had got state-of-the-art operation theatre, intensive care unit and other facilities.

This prestigious certification demonstrates the IKD’s commitment to environmental management and occupational health and safety as these awards are internationally recognised standards that specify requirements for an effective environmental management system (EMS) and occupational health and safety (OH&S) management system.

“We are proud to achieve this certification, which reflects our dedication to sustainability and the well-being of our employees,” Dr Mohammad Kamran Khan, director IKD, said. “The achievement is a reflection of our team’s hard work and commitment to maintaining the highest standards.”

The certification process involved a rigorous assessment of the institute’s EMS and OH&S management system, ensuring compliance with international standards.

He said the institute was dedicated to providing quality treatment to patients from across Pakistan, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and will continue to strive for excellence.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025

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