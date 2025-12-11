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Trailers for four films made by eight women directors launched

Peerzada Salman Published December 11, 2025
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Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy in conversation with directors of the documentary Saaz, Dhi, Azadi. —Fahim Siddiqi / White Star
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy in conversation with directors of the documentary Saaz, Dhi, Azadi. —Fahim Siddiqi / White Star

KARACHI: Trailers for four documentaries made by eight young female directors were shown on Wednesday evening at an event organised by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Patakha Pictures in collaboration with the Scottish Documentary Institute and the British Council on the council’s premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Oscar-winning filmmaker Obaid-Chinoy said that the young women the audience were to meet would inspire them.

“Each time I meet these women from small towns and big cities, the one thing I feel all our applicants have is the sense of patakha. They all want to be firecrackers, they all want to change Pakistan, they all have stories to tell and they all are passionate. What they don’t have is an infrastructure. And what Patakha Pictures is doing is that it’s creating that infrastructure for them,” she said.

Ms Obaid-Chinoy then talked about the mentoring programme, mentioning the names of the mentor, Noe Mendelle, who was present on the occasion.

Their mentor Noe Mendelle says the young filmmakers are passionate about sharing facts and telling stories in a visual way

Her speech was followed by the screening of the trailers for the documentaries, the first of which was Saaz, Dhi, Azadi directed by Abqurah Abid and Faryal Diwan.

The next three films were: Pehla Qadam (directed by Fizza Kanwal and Sumbal Khokhar), Muntazir (directed by Mehrosh Alam and Sana Hussain) and Malangni (directed by Mahjabeen Abid and Maryam Missal).

Each piece was followed by a brief chitchat between Ms Obaid-Chinoy and the filmmakers (who came in pairs for the interview). They shed light on, pretty eloquently at that, what inspired them to make the films and the difficulties they had to face while making them.

In between, the young women’s mentor Noe Mendelle also had a conversation with Ms Obaid-Chinoy.

Ms Mendelle, in response to a question, said, “It was fantastic [to work with the young directors] because they’re passionate about telling stories. Not just the passion to share facts but the passion to tell stories in a visual way.”

She said we live in an accelerated world where everything is speedy. “To just have a space [for] documentary to slow down and think is exceptional. We need documentaries more than ever, and we need diverse voices to get women from different parts of Pakistan to come and tell their stories.”

Earlier, the event began with a short video on SOC Films and Patakha Pictures, and their funding and mentoring programmes for filmmakers.

In her welcome address, the British Council’s Laila Jamil said she’d especially like to welcome the grantees, the ‘eight amazing filmmakers’. She added the British Council is doing a wide variety of work and film is increasingly becoming a focus for them.

Mark Bailey, political counsellor at the British High Commission in Islamabad, said it’s his good luck to be down in Karachi for a week to experience the wonderful films and to hear about the inspiring vision of SOC Films.

“The UK, through the British Council, has always believed in the power of culture… These films, as I understand, explore the themes of resilience, identity and justice proving that when women all over the world are given space and mentorship, they create narratives that challenge stereotypes and inspire change,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025

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Peerzada Salman is the Special Correspondent for Arts & Culture for Dawn in Karachi, having been associated with the newspaper since 2003. He writes weekly columns on Karachi’s history and Pakistani showbiz alongside his coverage of cultural events.

Peerzada Salman

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