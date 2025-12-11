Sattar condemns ‘orchestrated attempt to destabilise Karachi’

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has alleged that “armed groups” used the Sindhi Culture Day on Dec 7 to create a “state within a state” in Karachi, accusing participants in several rallies of brandishing weapons, vandalising property and chanting anti-Pakistan slogans.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s Bahadurabad office, senior MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar, accompanied by Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Ali Khurshidi and other provincial lawmakers, condemned what he described as an “orchestrated attempt to destabilise Karachi under the guise of cultural festivities.”

Dr Sattar claimed that violent groups torched ambulances, damaged public and private property, and openly displayed firearms during the rallies.

He criticised the provincial government for maintaining a “mysterious silence” during and after the incident, alleging that the lack of action indicated a “planned agenda against the state.”

MQM-P leader alleges armed groups misused Sindhi Culture Day rallies to spread unrest in city

He accused law-enforcement authorities of mishandling the situation, stating that after police registered cases under anti-terrorism laws, “more than half of the suspects were allowed to escape from police custody.”

The MQM-P leader also lashed out at the higher judiciary, saying courts had labelled the suspects as “innocent” while branding their arresting officers “ignorant”, a stance he described as “the murder of justice”.

He warned that such judicial attitudes could have dangerous consequences for Karachi’s security.

“This is an attempt to become more loyal than the king and destroy the city’s peace,” he said, urging the judiciary to take notice.

Referring to past ethnic tensions, he cautioned that the current environment could once again pit communities against each other.

He also condemned what he called a “language-based lawyers’ group” attempting to forcibly occupy the home of a resident in Gulshan-i-Iqbal.

Dr Sattar expressed outrage over derogatory language allegedly used against Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori during a demonstration outside the Governor House, despite Mr Tessori having celebrated Sindhi Culture Day peacefully a night earlier.

He demanded that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah take immediate notice, warning that if “Muhajir youth” react during their planned cultural day on Dec 24, the government would be responsible for any fallout.

Mr Khurshidi also addressed the press, saying that Karachi’s residents “can no longer tolerate unconstitutional and anti-state activities”.

He criticised government spokespersons for remaining silent on what he termed a “critical national issue,” calling their silence “suspicious and shameful.”

Reiterating the party’s stance, he said MQM-P’s position is clear as it stands with the Constitution and with the state of Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025