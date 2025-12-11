Mayor visits 1334 complaint centre

KARACHI: Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation’s helpline 1334.

He was briefed that the KWSC had received close to30,000 complaints about fragile water and sewerage infrastructure over the past14months. The complaints included as many as 1,543 cases of open manhole across the city.

The mayor urged citizens to report any water or sewerage-related issues — especially open manholes or supply disruptions — by calling the helpline.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025