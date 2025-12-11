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Man brutally murders daughter for ‘honour’

Our Correspondent Published December 11, 2025
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MITHI: A father axed his young daughter on Wednesday in the Parkar region of Tharparkar.

Reports reaching from the village of Taj Mohammad Shah within the limits of Nagarparkar police said that one Mangal Bheel killed his daughter Gori, 18, on suspicion of her character.

After killing the daughter, the accused surrendered himself to area police and reportedly confessed to his crime, claiming that Gori had illicit relations with someone in the village.

The body of the girl was taken to the taluka hospital in the hilly town of Nagarparkar and handed over to the relatives after completing medico-legal formalities.

No FIR was registered till filing of this report.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025

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