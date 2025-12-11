Five killed by ‘emotionally disturbed man’ in Kandhkot

SUKKUR: Five persons, including two women, were killed when an emotionally disturbed person opened indiscriminate fire on them in his uncle’s house located in a Kandhkot village on Wednesday.

Police said that the incident took place in the Gulab Bangwar village in the riverine area within the jurisdiction of the Gublo police station.

They identified the suspect as Jatoi Bangwar and said that he came to the house of his uncle, where he saw a Kalashnikov rifle. All of a sudden, he took the rifle and opened fire on his uncle’s family.

The bullets hit five persons who suffered critical injuries and died on the spot. They were identified as Zamiran Khatoon, Todee Khatoon, a young boy named Ali Gul and Raheem Bangwar. The fifth deceased could not be identified immediately, the police added.

Fear and panic griped the area following the incident. Area people, however, rushed to the scene and shifted an injured man, identified as Dodo, to the Kandhkot Civil Hospital in a car. The injured was referred to a hospital in Sukkur due to his precarious condition.

They shifted the bodies in a private vehicle to the nearby Bakhshapur Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The exact reason behind the incident could not be known immediately and the police were reluctant to share any information in this regard.

However, villagers said that the incident was not motivated by any personal enmity. The person who committed the crime was emotionally disturbed, they added.

Till late at night, no case was registered and the suspect was not formally arrested.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025