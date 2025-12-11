Wapda workers vow to fight against privatisation plan

HYDERABAD: Workers of the All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union held protests on Wednesday in parts of Sindh against the proposed privatisation of the water and power authority.

In Hyderabad, they staged a big rally from the Labour Hall to the local press club in the lead of union president Abdul Latif Nizamani.

Addressing the rally, Mr Nizamani said that such attempts for privatisation were also made in 2012 and 2017, but the workers had foiled them through their unity and protests.

He said that since the government had borrowed money from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund; therefore, at their behest it wanted to privatise national enterprises like Iesco, Fesco and Gepco in the first phase followed by Hesco and Sepco in the second phase.

Protests held in parts of Sindh

He said history had witnessed that all those institutions privatised in the past faced destruction. He said that there was already unemployment which was showing an upward trend and the privatisation would increase it even further.

The union president said the workers would fight tooth and nail against that unpopular move, adding that there was already a dearth of employees in the department which had affected the efficiency of work.

New recruitment had not taken place, he said and demanded fresh appointments especially those of employees’ children, regularisation of all contractual employees, bonus and other facilities to the employees of power generation companies.

He said upgrade and promotions had been linked with the approval from the Privatisation Commission whereas fresh appointments of officers were underway, which was in direct conflict with policy. He appreciated zero loadshedding policy.

The workers warned that if the government did not stay away from its privatisation plan, the CBA union would take even harder stance.

In Badin, the union workers took out a procession from the Badin Hesco Division Office to the Awan-i-Sahafat. Later they held a sit-in, blocking the main Badin–Karachi Road, severely disrupting vehicular traffic for several hours.

Speaking on the occasion, local union leaders — Ghausha Khan Pathan, Ameen Nizamani, Allah Bakhsh Katiyar — said they feared the government’s decision to privatise Wapda would leave thousands of workers unemployed.

They said Wapda was already facing staff shortages and privatisation would worsen the situation. They demanded an immediate halt to the privatisation process besides recruitment of new employees and provision of essential equipment and resources.

The leadership warned that if the decision was not withdrawn, they would march to Islamabad and stage a sit-in at D-Chowk.

In Mirpurkhas, a protest rally was staged by hundreds of workers and employees of Hesco Mirpurkhas division from their office to the local press club.

Carrying banners and placards in the lead of Sikandar Ali Maher and Shahid Kaim Khani, they were raising slogans in favour of their demands.

Speaking to the workers outside the press club, the protest leaders strongly condemned the government and asserted that they would not allow anyone to privatise Wapda.

Similar protests were held in Digri Town and Tando Allahyar.

In Nawabshah also, union workers staged a rally and held a protest demonstration on Wednesday against the proposed privitisation and for the acceptance of their demands.

The rally was staged from Old Power House in Manuabad to the local press club.

A similar protest was held in Naushahro Feroze.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025