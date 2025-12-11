Body of missing boy found in Jamrao canal

MIRPURKHAS: Police have recovered the body of an 11-year-old boy, Anas Qureshi, from Jamrao canal near the village of Ghulam Qadir Marri here on Wednesday.

Taluka police and villagers had been searching for the boy who went missing on Dec 5. His body was found floating in Jamrao canal near Sunji Mori in the limit of the taluka police station.

The body was fished out in the presence of police and shifted to a mortuary of the district headquarters hospital Mirpurkhas for legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025