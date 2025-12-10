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From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: East Pakistan’s progress

News agencies Published December 10, 2025
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DACCA: “Acceleration of the pace of development depends on you. Each and every one of you has a part to play in making Pakistan strong and prosperous. Let no one shirk his duties and do anything that would retard this progress,” said Al-Haj Khwaja Nazimuddin, Governor-General of Pakistan, in a broadcast to the Nation in Urdu … on the conclusion of his tour of East Pakistan, last night [Dec 9].

He added: “I have given you a bird’s eye-view of the activities of the Central and Provincial Governments. They are doing their best. … In the course of my tour in East Pakistan I visited Comilla, Noakhali, and Feni. I intended to visit Khulna as well but this could not come off because it has now been decided to perform the opening ceremony of the port in the third week of February, 1951.

“This, however, does not mean that the new port will not be functioning till February. The first mooring is already in position and it will receive the first ship tomorrow. The opening of a new port in East Pakistan is a momentous event… . … Normalcy has been restored [in East Pakistan] and the two communities [Hindus and Muslims] are living side by side in harmony… . …”

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025

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