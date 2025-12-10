From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Kabul inciting Opposition

ISLAMABAD: An official spokesman today [Dec 9] deplored that Kabul Radio was directly inciting the Opposition parties in Pakistan to agitation. The spokesman said that the dictatorial regime in Kabul has been appealing to and inciting the Opposition parties, which met in Lahore on Dec 3 to chalk out a programme of agitation. In a Pushtu broadcast ... Radio Kabul openly called upon the … parties to “intensify their struggle” against the … Government in Pakistan.

This and another recent Radio Kabul broadcast pinpointed the covered and underground link of the Opposition parties, the spokesman said. [He] said that the incitement to agitation … underscores the real intention and designs of political partners of the banned National Awami Party. Ample evidence is available from the recent Supreme Court verdict as to unpatriotic aims and character of those who have been plotting against the integrity of the country. … When asked why the Government did not bring this matter to the notice of the people the spokesman said: “We have to consider the security and supreme national interest of the country in this matter.”

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025