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Elite-centric setups

From the Newspaper Published December 10, 2025
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AMID strong rumours about the possible imposition of governor’s rule on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), there is no dearth of analysts warning of widespread political instability. Similar doomsday scenarios were depicted before and during political agitations throughout national history.

The popular refrains, like people’s power would overthrow dictators and that the nation would never tolerate undemo-cratic rulers, have mostly remained what they are; slogans.

Exceptions like Ayub Khan and Pervez Musharraf aside, the so-called people’s power evaporates within no time. If anything, the masses have always taken a sigh of relief at the overthrow of civilian governments at different junctures. And the reaction is not without a reason. Civilian governments are formed in the name of the teeming millions, but are led and controlled by a minority of millionaires.

From parliamentary seats to top bureaucratic positions, everything is done to favour the wealthy segments of popu-lation. That power politics happens to be one of the most profitable businesses is not a secret. That being so, why would people risk their lives and livelihood for the rulers who gain power to enrich themselves?

Gulsher Panhwer
Johi

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025

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