Ice addiction

THE alarming spread among teenagers of crystal methamphetamine, commonly called the ‘ice’, is pushing the young generation into a perilous zone. Once limited to certain urban circles, this deadly drug has now crept into schools and colleges and even small and remote towns across the country. According to official reports, the use of synthetic drugs has sharply increased in the last five years, particu- larly among students seeking energy, or an escape from stress. The tragedy is that many fall into addiction without realising its mental and physical damage which is often irreversible.

Families are being torn apart, academic futures are destroyed, and crime rate linked to drug use is escalating. If this trend continues unchecked, Pakistan will face not only a public health disaster, but also a severe social breakdown that could cripple our future generations.

It is time for the government and society to treat this issue as a national emergency. Educational institutions must run awareness campaigns and enforce strict vigilance on campuses. Law-enforcement agencies should intensify their crackdown on the networks distributing this poison. Parents, too, need to rebuild communi-cation with their children, as silence often feeds addiction.

Our society cannot afford complacency when the future of the youth happens to be at stake. Let us act before addiction to ice freezes the hopes of an entire generation.

Faizan Shafiq Jamali

Badin

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025