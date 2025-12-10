Our trilemma

PAKISTAN’S lethal triad — inter-genera- tional poverty, malnutrition and smog — has locked around 40 per cent of the nation’s children into irreversible stunting. Lahore’s soaring Air Quality Index (AQI) values have affected low-birthweight infants, pushing them towards lifelong cognitive deficits, as has been pointed out by the State of the World’s Children 2025 report released by Unicef Pakistan.

Malnourished lungs absorb 40pc more particulate matter; stunted children lose 11-13 years of schooling; stunted workers earn 20-30pc less, perpetuating poverty across three generations. At the current 0.5pc annual stunting reduction, Pakistan will miss the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2030 target.

Smog alone will add 2.1 million stunted children by 2030. This is a blatant violation of right to life and equality enshrined in the Constitution.

The state must act decisively and forge strong collaborations with all stakeholders, including global development partners, local policymakers, academia and professionals from the fields of education, health, agriculture and the environment.

These groups must unite their efforts not merely to formulate policies, but to take decisive action and engage the community in the implementation process. Every toxic breath is a stolen future. Break the tri-lemma, or inherit a nation of stunted minds.

Dr Mehnaz Rashid

Lahore

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025