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EDUCATION FOR GIRLS

From the Newspaper Published December 10, 2025
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EDUCATION FOR GIRLS: Compulsory education for girls — ideally up to higher levels — can transform their lives. Sadly, in Pakistan, cultural barriers, early marriages, honour-based violence, and restrictions on mobility keep women away from achieving their full potential. The real change can come through sound education and a shift in social attitudes. Along with education, other measures are also important. These include strict implementation of laws against violence, better economic opportunities for women, public awareness campaigns, and promotion of women’s participation in the workforce and politics. Providing safe schools, scholarships and digital skills can further support female empowerment. Educating women is not about personal growth, it is about national progress.

Mazhar Yousuf Ansari
Hyderabad

HOSPITAL IN CHACHRO: People in the Chachro taluka of Tharparkar district continue to suffer owing to in-adequate healthcare services and shortage of medical professionals. This has left many a patient struggling to access quality healthcare. As such, in 2014, the Sindh government had announced plans to upgrade the rural health centre (RHC) in Chachro into a taluka headquarters (THQ) hospital, but more than a decade later, the promise remains unfulfilled. Unfortunately, the local people travel more than 100km to reach functional hospitals in Mithi or Umerkot. It is high time the provincial government fulfilled its promise without any further delay.

Ali Nawaz Rahimoo
Umerkot

CARE FOR ANIMALS: With winter having set in, it is regrettable that stray animals are seen struggling to survive. Many poor souls suffer and die without proper food, warmth and shelter. Sadly, some are mistreated by people, especially children. These are living creatures with feelings who are deserving of our care. The authorities concerned and the community must step forward and take measures to provide food, shelter and compassion to these vulnerable animals.

Abrish Abid
Lahore

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025

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