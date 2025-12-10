E-Paper | March 17, 2026

Bitcoin likely to see first annual dip since 2022

Reuters Published December 10, 2025
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NEW YORK: With a series of record highs and crushing sell-offs, 2025 has been a rollercoaster ride for bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, which is at risk of ending the year with its first annual decline since 2022.

The world’s main stock benchmarks have also had a turbulent year, repeatedly hitting record peaks and then pulling back as worries over tariffs, interest rates and a possible AI bubble whipsawed markets. While equities are mostly up year-to-date, bitcoin’s overall correlation with share prices has strengthened markedly this year.

Analysts say bitcoin’s gyrations increasingly tracked stock market sentiment as traditional retail and institutional investors jumped into cryptocurrencies, which next year may be even more closely tethered to factors driving stocks and other risk assets, such as monetary policy shifts and nervousness over the lofty valuations of AI-related stocks.

“Crypto reacting to broader equities has been a consistent theme in 2025,” said Jasper De Maere, desk strategist at crypto algorithmic trading firm Wintermute. Bitcoin was hovering around $89,000 on Monday.

After soaring earlier this year with the election of crypto-friendly US President Donald Trump, cryptocurrencies along with stocks plummeted in April on his tariff announcements, but quickly rebounded.

Bitcoin went on to hit an all-time peak above $126,000 in early October. But just days later, on October 10, the market plunged again when Trump announced a new tariff on Chinese imports and threatened export controls on critical software. That sparked more than $19 billion worth of liquidations across leveraged crypto market positions, the largest liquidation in crypto history. Bitcoin has struggled to regain its footing ever since and in November experienced its biggest monthly drop since mid-2021, although options market bearishness has ebbed a little in recent weeks. Traders as of late last week assigned a 15pc probability that bitcoin will finish the year below $80,000, compared with the 20pc probability they had assigned just a few weeks ago.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025

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