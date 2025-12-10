Travel to snowbound Naran banned till summer

MANSEHRA: The district administration on Tuesday banned the entry of tourists to snowbound Naran and beyond until summer next year.

“We had already banned travel between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan last month, and now the movement of visitors and even locals to Naran town and Battakundi is also barred,” Balakot assistant commissioner Hasrat Khan told reporters.

A notification issued by the deputy commissioner stated that no one would be allowed to proceed to Naran or further towards Babusar Top from Kaghan town following fresh snowfall in upper parts of the valley.

It added that travelers to Chilas (GB) should now use the Karakoram Highway till the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road reopens in summer, most likely in early May next year.

“We have also barred travel to Saiful Muluk Lake from Naran,” Mr Khan said.

The AC said the administration imposed the ban after the second snowfall of the season turned the MNJ Road slippery and almost impassable for vehicular traffic.

“Earlier, we had allowed travel from Naran to Battakundi and Saiful Muluk Lake from 11am to 3pm, but that permission has now been withdrawn under the fresh notification,” he added.

Mr Khan said indigenous communities in Naran, Battakundi, Barawai and other upper parts of Kaghan Valley had already moved to lower areas of Mansehra and other parts of Hazara division last month.

“All police posts along the MNJ Road in Naran and beyond have been wrapped up, and not a single hotel or eatery is offering services to visitors now,” he added.

The AC said violators of the ban would face action under relevant laws.

In a separate development, the people of Torghar district on Tuesday demanded of the provincial government to ensure presence of officers and other staff at their offices.

“The government offices mostly remain closed due to the absence of staff, affecting official work and public services,” resident Rubnawaz Khan Yusufzai told reporters.

Flanked by a group of residents, he said the offices often remained non-functional on Fridays and Mondays as officers and their subordinate staff moved to their areas and arrived back quite late.

He said mostly the officials came from outside the district.

Mr Yusufzai said if the government didn’t address the issues confronted by the locals, they would take to the streets.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025