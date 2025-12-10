Police launch traffic licence facilitation camp in South Waziristan

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Taking yet another significant step towards public convenience and facilitation, the district police on Tuesday organised a one-day camp for issuance, renewal and verification of driving licences at the DPO at Sholam.

The initiative, held under the special directives and close supervision of DPO Mohammad Tahir Shah Wazir (PSP), aimed at bringing essential services closer to residents who often faced long travel distances and procedural hurdles.

The facilitation camp, organised in a structured, transparent and orderly manner drew a large number of citizens from across the district.

Services including driving tests, licence issuance, renewal and verification were provided at a single venue, eliminating the usual delays and multiple visits citizens typically encounter.

Police in a statement said that the initiative proved particularly beneficial for individuals travelling from remote areas.

District Police Officer Tahir Shah Wazir consistently emphasised that modern policing extends beyond maintaining law and order and must include proactive community service and citizen facilitation.

RESTORATION OF TRANSPORT FACILITIES DEMANDED: The students of Government Girls High School and College Wana staged a protest at the FC Eglow Gate Wana, Lower South Waziristan, demanding restoration of transport facilities and the removal of restrictions at the gate.

The students expressed concerns that the mandatory permits required for vehicles to pass through the FC Camp Wana gate had become a major hurdle in their daily travel to school.

The protesting students said that long waiting times, repeated checking and verification of documents created significant daily challenges, which they described as unfair and burdensome.

They urged the authorities to allow their transport to pass through the Eglow Gate without delay or obstacles so that they could reach the Government Girls High School Scouts Camp on time.

The protest lasted for approximately one and a half hours. During the demonstration, school representatives held discussions with the administration, the city brigade and security officials.

The negotiations were reportedly successful, after which the students ended their protest. Following the talks, the gate was reopened for traffic.

Security sources said that following an attack by militants on Cadet College Wana, strict security barriers had been installed at key entry and exit points including Farhad Gate and Eglow Gate.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025