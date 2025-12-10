Banks directed to make ATMs functional in Bajaur

BAJAUR: The district administration on Tuesday directed management of local banks to make the prolonged faulty automated teller machines (ATMs) functional with immediate effect to end the plight of customers withdrawing cash.

The directives to this effect were issued by the additional deputy commissioner (general), Shahid Rafique Gandapur, during a meeting with the managers of local banks across the district. The meeting, convened by the district administration, was held at the ADC office,a day after scores of people complained on social media about non-functional ATMs in most banks across the district,” said a statement issued from the additional deputy commissioner’s office.

According to the statement, Shahid Rafique Gandapur informed the managers that as per the district administration report based on people’s complaints, most banks across the district have either faulty automated teller machines (ATMs) since long or no ATMs at all, causing great difficulties for customers withdrawing cash.

“The ATMs, which have become a vital facility for withdrawing cash worldwide, are largely unavailable in Bajaur, depriving residents of this essential service due to local banks’ apathy,” the statement quoted the ADC as telling the meeting.

It was noted in the meeting that scores of branches of almost all public and private banks were located in the bazaar, but most of these banks lacked ATM facilities. The statement added that the meeting observed that most banks deliberately kept their ATMs closed or non-functional, which the ADC deemed totally unacceptable and a serious wrongdoing by its management.

The statement added that Shahid Rafique Gandapur on the occasion instructed the managers to ensure all banks have fully functional ATM services at the earliest after they (managers) admitted that most banks had been lacking ATM facilities for a long time due to various reasons.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025