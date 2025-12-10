Experts advocate for patient referral system, upgradation of district hospitals

PESHAWAR: Amid an announcement by Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi about the construction of a 5,000-bed hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, public health experts have suggested the introduction of a strong referral system and strengthening health facilities to improve patient care in the province.

In a recent PTI’s rally in Peshawar, CM Afridi announced the opening of the province’s largest hospital in Peshawar. However, those having vast experience in the health sector insist that the province has vast healthcare infrastructure, so the need was to streamline operations, including up-gradation of primary health facilities, like basic health units and rural health centres, and secondary facilities like the district headquarters hospitals, and the tertiary care hospitals like medical teaching institutions, instead of going for the building the province’s largest hospital in the capital city.

Referring to a health department report, a senior physician said that the province has more than 2,500 health facilities, including over 25 district headquarters hospitals with all specialties.

The report said that more than 35 million people visited those facilities and each patient an amount of $45 was spent every year. The department has deployed 90,000 employees for a population of 40m which included 52,143 skilled staff members.

Doctor insists current healthcare infrastructure enough to cater for current population

The medical officers total 8,052, district specialists 930, management cadre doctors 561, dental surgeons 662, nurses 6,157, paramedics 17,466 and lady health visitors and lady health workers 18,315.

According to the doctor, this infrastructure is enough to cater for the current population if a mechanism is put in place to ensure that the people with minor illnesses are treated at first level care facilities, such as BHUs and RHCs, and those requiring secondary care are referred to DHQ hospitals and the most serious ones are sent to MTIs. The province has 10 MTIs and two teaching hospitals, which are required to receive complicated cases.

However, most patients are seen going directly to MTIs, bypassing primary health units and DHQ hospitals where the beds remain occupied all the time, leaving no space for the critically-ill patients.

A medical superintendent at a DHQ hospital told Dawn that no proper referral system was in place, so patients used to go to MTIs in Peshawar and other cities as they had no trust in health centres in their respective areas.

He said the DHQ hospitals had all specialties but they should be instructed to admit simple patients and refer the serious ones to MTIs.

The MS said MTIs should take patients referred by DHQ hospitals through a regulated referral system, like the developed countries where all facilities stayed interlinked and patients were admitted or examined as per the level of their sicknesses.

He said in Peshawar, finding a bed, especially for children and neonates, had become a herculean task as patient flow continued from all over the province and MTIs had to admit two and three children and newborns to the same bed, which caused them more health problems than benefit.

A medical director at one of the MTIs insisted that 80pc of the patients visiting Peshawar from other regions could be treated in hospitals in their respective areas but it required the government to enforce a referral system.

He said establishing new hospitals would not address the healthcare issue, so the government needed to upgrade and strengthen the local hospitals to gain the people’s confidence.

“There is no system for serious patients as well. Eight per cent of the visitors to accidents and emergency departments should visit the outpatient departments,” he said.

The medical director said presently, the beds in government hospitals totaled around 80,000 but the majority of them, especially in DHQ hospitals, remained unoccupied as patients preferred MTIs.

A public health specialist noted that regulating the operations of the hospitals would not only facilitate patients but also enable the government to have reliable data about health which can be utilised in the formulation of policies.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025