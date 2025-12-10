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Traders seek visa facility at US consulate

Bureau Report Published December 10, 2025
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PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has called for the establishment of a visa facilitation service for the business community at the US Consulate in Peshawar, stressing the need to remove bottlenecks that hinder bilateral trade.

Speaking during the visit of the US consul general, Thomas Eckert, to the chamber, SCCI president Junaid Altaf said the business community was keen to work closely with the US mission to strengthen commercial ties and enhance economic cooperation. He said both sides should prioritise trade over aid and build partnerships that reflect the real potential of Pakistan-US economic relations.

The meeting was attended by senior SCCI office-bearers, former presidents, members of the executive committee, representatives of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Peshawar and local traders and industrialists.

Junaid Altaf said the present volume of bilateral trade did not match the potential available in sectors such as gemstones, jewellery, honey, handicrafts, furniture, wood, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas and minerals. He said the chamber was currently focusing on five key sectors — honey, gemstones, handicrafts, pharmaceuticals and minerals — where US support in technology transfer, skill development, AI training and equipment provision could significantly improve productivity and exports.

He called for US assistance in providing cutting and polishing machinery for gemstone processing, global certification for honey products and access for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s manufactured goods to American markets. He stressed that exchange visits, business-to-business contacts and joint ventures would help unlock economic opportunities.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025

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