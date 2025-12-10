Govt response sought to plea against ‘unlawful’ display of party flags

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the federal and provincial governments, seeking their response to a petition against “unlawful” display of political party flags in governmental offices and on official vehicles by ministers and other public office holders.

A bench consisting of Justice Mohammad Naeem Anwar and Justice Kamran Hayat Miankhel issued the order after holding preliminary hearing into the petition of resident Dr Arshad Rehan, who requested the court to declare unconstitutional and illegal the display of political party flags or symbols at government buildings, on official vehicles, and by officials.

The petitioner sought directives of the court for the respondents to ensure that no party flag, symbol or banner is displayed on any official property or vehicle.

He also requested the court to declare that public office holders must serve the nation as a whole and that use of the state’s resources for partisan representation violates their constitutional oath.

The petitioner also sought directives that only national flag or such other official flags or emblems as permitted under the Pakistan Flag Rules, 1989 and 2002, be displayed on government buildings and official vehicles.

Advocates Tariq Afghan and Sajeed Afridi appeared for the petitioner and argued that the display of political party flags inside government offices, at public buildings and on state-owned vehicles violates the Pakistan Flag Rules, which exclusively regulate the display of the National Flag and prohibit unauthorized flags on state property.

The lawyers maintained that such partisan displays undermine institutional neutrality and improperly signal political allegiance on behalf of the state.

They argued that once a political leader assumed office as a minister, adviser or special assistant, he or she became constitutionally bound to serve the entire population without discrimination.

The lawyers added that public office holders draw their salaries and privileges from the national exchequer and are expected to demonstrate neutrality in the exercise of their official functions.

They contended that political branding of state property was illegal, unconstitutional, and fundamentally incompatible with the obligations of a non-partisan officeholder.

The lawyers submitted that the practice eroded public confidence, reinforces perceptions of political bias, and creates a sense of exclusion among citizens who do not support the ruling party.

They said such conduct violated Articles 4, 5, and 25 of the Constitution, which guarantee lawful treatment, loyalty to the state, and equality of citizens. The lawyers stressed that government institutions must remain politically neutral spaces accessible to all.

They also contended that elected and appointed officials take an oath to act without fear, favour, or political bias, and that the display of party flags on state property directly conflicts with these constitutional commitments, blurring the separation between the state and partisan politics.

Respondents in the petition included the federation through the secretary of the Cabinet Division, president and prime ministers through their principle secretaries, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor and chief minister through their principal secretaries, and the KP government through its chief secretary.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025