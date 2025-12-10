PHC larger bench to hear bail pleas of CM, other PTI leaders

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court on Tuesday decided to constitute a larger bench for hearing pleas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi and several lawmakers and leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf seeking protective bails and directives of the court for law enforcement agencies to provide details of cases pending against them.

A bench consisting of Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Mohammad Faheem Wali allowed an application of Islamabad chief commissioner requesting the court for constituting a larger bench to hear these pleas.

The bench extended protective bails earlier granted to the petitioners and referred the matter to the high court chief justice for constituting a larger bench for hearing.

The petitioners included Sohail Afridi, former chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur, MNAs Sheikh Waqas Akram, Shandana Gulzar, Faisal Amin Gandapur, Asad Qaiser, Naseem Shah, Allama Noorul Haq Qadri, Yousaf Khan, Senator Khurram Zeeshan, provincial minister Dr Amjid Ali, Naeem Haider Panjotha Advocate, former adviser to chief minister Brig retired Mussadiq Abbasi and others.

The chief minister was represented by Bashir Khan Wazir whereas advocates Ali Zaman, Barrister Waqar Ali and Babar Ali appeared for other petitioners.

Court seeks details of cases

Islamabad Prosecutor General Ghulam Sarwar Nehung appeared for the chief commissioner, whereas Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advocate General Shah Faisal Uthmankhel and Additional Attorney General Sanaullah Khan also turned up in the cases.

The petitioners’ lawyers stated that their clients had approached the court for getting information about cases wherein they had been charged by different law enforcement agencies, including the police, National Accountability Bureau, Federal Investigation Agency, Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), etc.

They added that so far complete details had not been provided in these cases.

Ghulam Sarwar Nehung contended that he had filed an application on behalf of the Islamabad chief commissioner requesting for constituting a larger bench for these matters.

He stated that these petitioners had been extended undue relief by the court as some of them had been on protective bail for over a year.

He claimed some of the petitioners had filed petitions multiple times. He argued that due to protective bails extended to them by the court, the investigation in cases had been badly affected as they had not been joining investigation. He said that even people form Punjab had been approaching this high court to get relief.

Mr Nehung argued that even some of the reliefs sought by the petitioners pertained to the jurisdiction of the Islamabad and Lahore High Court.

The bench observed that petitioners approached the court to get transit bails, which were allowed to them with the direction to approach the relevant court.

It further observed that the court sought details of cases against the petitioners and once the same were provided the petitions were disposed of.

The Islamabad prosecutor general pointed out that Asad Qaiser had earlier filed identical petition in 2024 and had once again approach the court this year with almost same prayer.

KP AG Shah Faisal Uthmankhel stated that the cases were of different nature. He said that once details were provided about a petitioner, more cases had been registered forcing aggrieved person to again approach the court.

Mr Nehung stated that the petitioner should approach the Islamabad High Court, which was not far away from Peshawar.

Justice Faheem Waliobserved that the Islamabad prosecutor general was pressing that the protective bail should be for 10 to 15 days, but when details had not been provided what the court could do then.

Additional attorney general Sanaullah Khan also supported the application for constituting larger bench stating that they had information that the petitioners got relief from this court and didn’t join investigation in cases against them.

Barrister Waqar Ali, representing Asad Qaiser, contended that his client had appeared before the concerned courts and was even acquitted in some of the cases.

He contended that the government and law enforcement agencies should submit to the court that there was no case against the petitioner then they would withdraw their petition.

Justice Arshad Ali observed that the court sought details of cases as far as Islamabad was concerned, but for cases in rest of the provinces the petitioners had to approach the high court of the respective province.

The chief minister’s counsel Bashir Wazir pointed out that when they were given information about cases related to his client and they approached the courts concerned they were informed that the files of those cases were sealed.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025