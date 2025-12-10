Govt, opposition in PA adopt three resolutions unanimously

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Tuesday displayed a rare show of unity on the private members’ day and unanimously passed three private resolutions introduced by both treasury and opposition members.

The house unanimously passed Pakistan Peoples Party’s Maleeha Manzoor’s resolution calling for a uniform legal age of marriage of 18 years for both girls and boys across Pakistan.

The resolution welcomed the assent of President Asif Ali Zardari to the Child Marriage Restraint Bill 2025 for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), which declared 18 years as the minimum legal age for marriage.

The PPP MPA emphasised the urgent need for legal uniformity across provinces to ensure equal protection for every child in Pakistan.

“A child remains a child regardless of province or region, and uniform legislation is not just a legal necessity, it is a moral and constitutional responsibility as well,” she stressed.

The resolution of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan member Sabir Qaimkhani against the Hyderabad Electric Supply Corporation was also approved unanimously after amendment proposed by a treasury member.

The MQMP member’s resolution had initially targeted electricity problems in Latifabad. Later the resolution was broadened to encompass the whole Hyderabad division.

Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed asked the MQM-P member to contact Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Heer Soho to form a sub-committee to resolve the matter.

The house unanimously adopted the resolution of MQM-P’s Qurat-ul-Ain Khan seeking the declaration of a public holiday on the occasion of the death anniversary of the late prime minister Liaquat Ali Khan.

The resolution of MQM-P’s Muhammad Amir Siddiqui seeking strict monitoring and maintenance mechanism for safety on motorways was rejected.

Similarly, resolution of Jamaat-i-Islami member Muhammad Farooq regarding concerns over law and order situation in the province was rejected by the house.

Later the house was adjourned to Friday.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025