E-Paper | March 17, 2026

Govt, opposition in PA adopt three resolutions unanimously

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 10, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Tuesday displayed a rare show of unity on the private members’ day and unanimously passed three private resolutions introduced by both treasury and opposition members.

The house unanimously passed Pakistan Peoples Party’s Maleeha Manzoor’s resolution calling for a uniform legal age of marriage of 18 years for both girls and boys across Pakistan.

The resolution welcomed the assent of President Asif Ali Zardari to the Child Marriage Restraint Bill 2025 for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), which declared 18 years as the minimum legal age for marriage.

The PPP MPA emphasised the urgent need for legal uniformity across provinces to ensure equal protection for every child in Pakistan.

“A child remains a child regardless of province or region, and uniform legislation is not just a legal necessity, it is a moral and constitutional responsibility as well,” she stressed.

The resolution of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan member Sabir Qaimkhani against the Hyderabad Electric Supply Corporation was also approved unanimously after amendment proposed by a treasury member.

The MQMP member’s resolution had initially targeted electricity problems in Latifabad. Later the resolution was broadened to encompass the whole Hyderabad division.

Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed asked the MQM-P member to contact Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Heer Soho to form a sub-committee to resolve the matter.

The house unanimously adopted the resolution of MQM-P’s Qurat-ul-Ain Khan seeking the declaration of a public holiday on the occasion of the death anniversary of the late prime minister Liaquat Ali Khan.

The resolution of MQM-P’s Muhammad Amir Siddiqui seeking strict monitoring and maintenance mechanism for safety on motorways was rejected.

Similarly, resolution of Jamaat-i-Islami member Muhammad Farooq regarding concerns over law and order situation in the province was rejected by the house.

Later the house was adjourned to Friday.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Holding the line
16 Mar, 2026

Holding the line

PAKISTAN’S long battle against polio has recently produced encouraging signs. Data from the national eradication...
Power self-reliance
Updated 16 Mar, 2026

Power self-reliance

PAKISTAN’S transition to domestic sources of electricity is a welcome development for a country that has long been...
Looking for safety
16 Mar, 2026

Looking for safety

AS the Middle East conflict enters its third week, the war’s most enduring victims are not those who wage it....
Dawn News English
Subscribe