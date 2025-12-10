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MWM criticises govt over soaring drug prices

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 10, 2025
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KARACHI: The Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) has expressed deep concern over the “extraordinary rise” in medicine prices across the country, saying that the government’s indifference has increased public hardships instead of providing any relief.

In a statement, Allama Mubashir Hassan of MWM on Tuesday said that healthcare is considered a basic human need, yet under the current circumstances, medical treatment is becoming increasingly inaccessible to the common citizen.

The sharp increase in prices — from life-saving drugs to medicines used on a daily basis — is tantamount to playing with people’s lives.

He urged the government to restore the health sector on a priority basis, review the pricing mechanism and take practical measures to provide relief to the public.

He also called for immediate steps to control medicine prices, end the “monopoly” of pharmaceutical companies and ensure the availability of medicines at rates affordable for ordinary citizens.

“The inflation, unemployment and now the fresh surge in medicine prices have pushed people into severe mental and physical distress. If the government fails to take prompt corrective measures, it may face strong public backlash,” added Allama Hassan.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025

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