Minister praises JSMU fiscal resilience

KARACHI: Universities and Boards Minister Ismail Rahoo on Tuesday said despite a stagnant federal grant since 2017 Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) had demonstrated rare fiscal resilience and progress among public sector universities in Pakistan.

Mr Rahoo, who is the pro chancellor of the varsity, said this when the eighth meeting of the JSMU Senate was informed that the varsity had a surplus budget.

Vice Chancellor Prof Amjad Siraj Memon led the proceedings, assisted by Pro VC Prof Nighat Shah and Registrar Dr Azam Khan.

According to a press release, Director, Quality Enhancement Cell, Dr Abdul Wahid Usmani, presented the University’s Key Performance Indicators — highlighting remarkable expansion and academic development over the past four years.

The institution has grown from one campus to three, expanded its PhD programs from one to 23, and student enrolment has increased from 8,000 to 12,000 approximately.

The Senate discussed the revision of criteria for various non-teaching positions due to the limited availability of qualified candidates and competitive hiring trends in private institutions. The matter was deferred pending further details.

Senate member Dr Shaista Effendi advocated for a uniform employment framework, eliminating disparities between regular and contractual workforce.

The VC assured the meeting that a committee will be constituted immediately, tasked to develop a resolution within three months for presentation in the next Senate meeting. The meeting ended with prayers for the late Prof Dr Shahid Rasul, whose passing last month was deeply mourned by the academic community.

Later, the minister inaugurated the newly established Prof Dr Shahid Rasul Memorial Library — a tribute to his contributions to medical education and institutional growth at JSMU.

This state-of-the-art learning hub reinforces JSMU’s commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and student-cantered development, the press release concluded.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025