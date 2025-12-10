Woman police constable shot, injured in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: A woman police constable was seriously injured in an armed attack, ostensibly over an old enmity, at Gulshan-i-Bhitai Colony in the city on Tuesday.

The constable, Rukhsana Mash’hori, came under attack while she was travelling by an auto-rickshaw to her place of duty.

According to the A-Section SHO, Rasheed Memon, unknown assailants riding motorcycles chased and opened fire on her. They sped away after committing the crime, he added.

A police team rushed to the site and transported the victim to the Peoples Medical University Hospital, where she was admitted for treatment.

The doctors who examined her told the media that she received six bullets and was undergoing a surgery.

SHO Memon believed that attack was linked with some old enmity between the victim and the assailants.

Shaheed Benazirabad SSP Shabbir Ahmed Sethar visited the hospital to inquire about her health.

Meanwhile, police sources said that a place within Gulshan-Bhitai Colony was raided and five suspects were picked up in connection with the attack. Arms were recovered from them, the sources said.

A late evening report suggested that Rukhsana Mash’hori was referred to a major hospital in Karachi due to her critical condition and for advanced treatment.

An FIR of the incident was yet to be registered against the unknown suspects.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025