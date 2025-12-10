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FIA holds seminar on Anti-Corruption Day

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 10, 2025
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RAWALPINDI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) observed International Anti-Corruption Day with a seminar at FIA headquarters.

The event was attended by Director General FIA, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, and by senior FIA officials, as well as representatives from various organisations.

The seminar featured addresses by officers of the anti-corruption wing, law, and other zones, the FIA spokesman said in a press release.

Speaking at the event, ADG ACW Muhammad Jafer highlighted the Agency’s ongoing reforms under the directives of DG FIA, aimed at modernising operations, improving efficiency, and strengthening public service delivery.

He said that FIA has upgraded the Case Management System, digitising the criminal records, and has established the Integrated Command & Control Centre (IC4) as well as the Directorate of Internal Accountability.

While addressing the gathering, DG FIA Riffat Mukhtar Raja emphasised the Agency’s steadfast commitment to integrity, transparency, and public trust. “FIA remains committed to tackling corruption firmly, fairly, and professionally, while ensuring accountability and transparency at every level,” he stated.

The conference concluded with a renewed call to enhance transparency, accountability, and institutional integrity.

DG FIA added, “The fight against corruption is ongoing and requires vigilance, courage, and unity. FIA remains committed to leading from the front and ensuring that Pakistan’s public institutions operate with integrity and professionalism.”

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025

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