NAB organises walk today

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is organising awareness walk on Wednesday (today) at 2PM at Liaquat Gymnasium, Sports Complex.

A significant number of renowned personalities from various sectors of Pakistan, including distinguished citizens, students, teachers, civil society members, and representatives of government departments, are expected to participate.

According to NAB, this year’s walk is being held on an exceptional scale with the aim of promoting national unity, public awareness, and collective consciousness against corruption at every level.

Various public and private organisations, prominent sports figures, religious scholars, lawyers, and social welfare groups have assured their full support and participation in the walk.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025