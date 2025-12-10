Senate body again seeks report on Parliament Lodges work

ISLAMABAD: A Senate panel on Tuesday showed concerns over CDA’s failure to submit details of development work carried out in Parliament Lodges during the last two years.

The Subcommittee of the Senate House Committee met at Parliament House under the convenorship of Senator Nasir Mehmood.

The meeting was attended by Senators Danesh Kumar, Hidayatullah Khan and Jan Mohammad Buledi along with senior officers concerned.

The convener said despite repeated directives, the CDA had still not furnished the required details to the committee.

The committee reiterated its instructions that all information be submitted in accordance with the pro forma shared by the convener. Senator Kumar recommended that the details be provided using the prescribed pro forma.

The committee directed that the required information must be submitted during the committee’s meeting scheduled in the last week of this month. The additional secretary Ministry of Interior and the CDA director assured the committee that the information would be provided within the stipulated timeframe.

The committee also received a briefing on the framework agreement. It was informed that under the new mechanism, all repair and renovation works would be carried out using standardised materials and a uniform approach. The framework agreement would allow for a single tendering process, enabling procurement of all required items for the entire year, thereby eliminating the need for repeated tenders for different items.

The joint secretary, Ministry of Finance, told the committee that the budget allocations were determined on the basis of the average expenditure of the past three years as reported by the CDA under the repair and maintenance head. The Finance Division has already allocated an enhanced budget to the Ministry of Interior, which subsequently distributed the funds among its attached departments.

The committee observed that despite sufficient budgetary allocations, the CDA continued to claim shortages in available funds.

The additional secretary Interior proposed that in the next meeting the chairman CDA be invited to brief the committee on budgetary allocations for the past three years and the financial requirements for repair and maintenance of the Parliament Lodges. The next meeting of the subcommittee will be held on December 23.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025