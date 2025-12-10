Taxila gets eco-friendly classroom

TAXILA:A government school in Taxila on Tuesday got Pakistan’s firsteco-friendly classroom offering students a modern learning space designed to conserve energy and reduce environmental impact.

The classroom has been established in Government Boys Primary School located in a far flung and remote area near Mallpur by Moawin Foundation, in partnership with the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF)and support of Hashmi Foundation.

Constructed with the support of the Heritage Foundation, the bamboo classroom has been designed on a zero-carbon model, demonstrating modern, environment-friendly construction techniques.

The structure incorporates: a durable bamboo framework.low-carbon natural materials,design features allowing maximum natural light and ventilation,weather-resilient, cost-effective construction an Early Childhood Care(ECC)learning setup equipped with vibrant educational tools.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, chief guest Barrister Khurram Hashmi, Management Trustee of the Hashmi Foundation and donor of the project highlighted that the eco-friendly model would serve as a pilot project for future expansions, with plans to replicate similar classrooms across other schools in the region.

Former Chief of Naval Staff and Chairman Moawin Foundation retired Admiral Asif Sandila said that built with environmentally responsible materials, the classroom features natural lighting, improved ventilation, energy-efficient fixtures, and a low-carbon design aimed at creating a healthier learning environment.

Hesaid the initiative marks a shift toward green infrastructure in local educational institutions.

Hesaid the space aims not only to provide a better environment for students but also to introduce children to principles of sustainability and climate-responsible infrastructure.

He added that the project is being viewed as a potential model for replication across Punjab, setting a new benchmark for eco-friendly school facilities in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025