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Traders express solidarity with armed forces

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 10, 2025
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RAWALPINDI: Commercial Market traders at a function on Tuesday expressed solidarity with the armed forces and paid tribute to the martyrs.

Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi was chief guest at the function arranged by Anjumn Tajiran Commercial Market. It was also attended by local MNAs and MPAs and PML-N leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, the railways minister urged people to join hands in expressing solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan and defeating the designs of enemies. He said the entire nation pays tribute to its martyrs and stands united for Pakistan’s defence.

“The enemy imposed war on Pakistan, but our armed forces responded with courage. India still remembers the defeat it suffered. Terrorism, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, cannot weaken the nation’s resolve,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025

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