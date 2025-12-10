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Minor critical after being gang-raped by three youth

A Correspondent Published December 10, 2025
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SAHIWAL: A 14-year-old girl was admitted to the Sahiwal Teaching Hospital in a critical condition after allegedly being gang-raped by three youth in village 82/6-R on Monday night.

According to reports, victim ‘S’ had gone to a village tandoor shop to buy rotis when she was allegedly kidnapped by a woman and a man.

The duo allegedly took her on a motorcycle to a nearby house where the two suspects were present. There, S was allegedly sexually assaulted by the three men. Later, she was left in a street of the village in an unconscious state.

On the complaint of her mother, the Fateh Sher Police registered a case against the four accused persons. Police confirmed that three nominated accused had been arrested, and investigation was underway. Police said the girl’s medical examination would be done after her condition stabilises.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025

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