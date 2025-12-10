Awareness activity highlights importance of polio drops

RAWALPINDI: As part of the preparations for the national polio eradication campaign beginning on Dec 15 (Monday) across Punjab, an awareness activity was organised in the garrison city, where students from Rawalpindi Women University and Fatima Jinnah Women University created a mural titled ‘When One Child Is Left Behind, the Story Remains Incomplete’.

The artwork, displayed at the Rawalpindi Arts Council, depicts children joyfully participating in cultural sports while a polio-affected child watches from a distance—symbolizing how polio robs children of mobility, opportunity, and childhood.

A QR code has been integrated into the mural, allowing viewers to scan and see the complete picture online, which shows a child free from polio, reinforcing that vaccination is every child’s fundamental right.

Students who worked on the mural said the artwork represents the emotional impact of polio on a child’s life.

“We wanted to show how a preventable disease can separate a child from their dreams,” said a student from Rawalpindi Women University.

Another participant from Fatima Jinnah Women University added, “The QR code completes the picture by showing a child free of polio—it’s our way of reminding parents that vaccination changes futures.” Students also reiterated their commitment to supporting awareness activities, noting, ‘Every child deserves protection, and every dose counts. We stand with the government in spreading this message’.

District Health Authority representative Dr Haris attended the event and administered polio drops to children present at the venue. He noted that the mural’s theme highlights the critical importance of vaccination, adding that children who miss polio drops risk falling behind in life.

He emphasized that polio causes permanent disability, urging parents to ensure their children receive the vaccine during every campaign. Dr. Haris further stated that during the four-day campaign, over one million children in the district will be vaccinated, supported by more than 8,000 frontline workers dedicated to reaching every household.

Polio is a highly infectious viral disease that primarily affects children under the age of five. It invades the nervous system and can cause irreversible paralysis within hours. While there is no cure for polio, it can be prevented through safe and effective vaccination.

Pakistan remains one of the last two polio-endemic countries in the world, making each vaccination campaign critical for protecting children and ending transmission once and for all. Regular and repeated doses of the oral polio vaccine strengthen a child’s immunity and provide lifelong protection.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025