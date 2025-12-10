Three friends die in roof collapse

LAHORE: Three young men died while two others were seriously injured after a roof of a house collapsed in Manawan.

The incident took place early on Tuesday at Wara Sattar Stop of GT Road where they were celebrating a birthday event.

A police official said six youngsters had arranged the birthday party of their mutual friend Arslan Mazhar. He said the event was in progress when the roof of the house caved in, and all the five young men got trapped under the debris.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said the five people trapped under the debris couldn’t leave the premises when the roof collapsed. The rescuers recovered three bodies and shifted others with multiple injuries to a hospital.

Those who died were identified as Ahmad Qadeer (28), Ameer Hamza (30), and Arslan Mazhar (23) and injured as Abdul Rehman and Haider Yaseen.

The building was later handed over to the police for further investigations to find out the reason for the incident, he said.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025